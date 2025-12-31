NTH, NHAI Sign Mou Aimed At Enhancing Quality, Transparency In Highway Construction

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Test House (NTH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to strengthen quality assurance, third-party testing and inspection mechanisms in national highway and infrastructure projects.

The collaboration is aimed at enhancing transparency, standardisation and overall quality in highway construction and allied works.

The MoU was signed at the NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs; Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI; and Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava, Director General, NTH, along with senior officials from both organisations.

Under the agreement, NTH will be empanelled as a recognised testing laboratory for NHAI, enabling the authority to refer samples from highway projects to NTH for independent testing and inspection.

As part of the arrangement, samples related to construction materials and works will be tested at NTH's regional laboratories and satellite centres located in Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Guwahati, Bengaluru and Varanasi.

NTH will provide scientific and impartial test results within stipulated timelines through its online Management Information System portal as well as physical reports, supporting timely decision-making in project execution.

The MoU also provides for online submission of test requests and payments, coordination through designated nodal officers, and participation of NTH experts in NHAI technical committees.

In addition, both organisations will jointly conduct training programmes, workshops and capacity-building initiatives for NHAI officials. NTH will also assist in strengthening testing facilities in NHAI laboratories wherever required.

Established in 1912 and operating under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the National Test House is a scientific testing and quality assurance organisation with a nationwide presence.

The collaboration is expected to contribute to improved safety, durability and performance of national highways, while supporting the government's broader objective of developing reliable and high-quality infrastructure across the country.

(KNN Bureau)