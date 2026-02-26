Subsea Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) Industry Research Report 2026: A $2.69 Billion Market By 2030 With Global Long-Term Forecast To 2025

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subsea Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (roadm) market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.46 billion in 2025 to $1.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of global undersea fiber networks, deployment of fixed OADMs, increasing bandwidth requirements for transcontinental data, growth of telecommunication infrastructure in coastal regions, early adoption of MEMS and LCoS based WSS.



The subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (roadm) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.69 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for high-capacity subsea communication, advancements in ROADM and CDC technologies, expansion of cloud and data center interconnectivity, increasing oil & gas and defense subsea network projects, adoption of intelligent network management and SDN platforms.

Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of flexible and colorless, directionless, contentionless (CDC) ROADMs, integration of software-defined networking (SDN) for remote configuration, deployment in deepwater subsea networks for high-capacity links, use of advanced optical amplifiers to enhance signal reach and quality, increasing demand from data centers and telecommunication operators.

The surging global data traffic is expected to propel the growth of the subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) market going forward. Data traffic refers to the total volume of digital information transmitted across networks worldwide, including mobile and fixed-broadband connections. The surge in global data traffic is driven by bandwidth-intensive applications such as video streaming, cloud computing, and real-time communications powered by expanding 5G networks, collectively causing exponential growth in data transmission worldwide.

Rising data volumes across undersea cables require flexible systems that can dynamically add, drop, or reroute optical wavelengths to efficiently manage increasing network capacity. For instance, in June 2024, according to Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company, from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, mobile network data traffic experienced a quarter-on-quarter growth of approximately 6%. Therefore, surging global data traffic is driving the growth of the subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) market.

The rising adoption of cloud services is expected to propel the growth of the subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) market going forward. Cloud services are computing resources and applications delivered over the internet, enabling users to access software, storage, and processing power on demand without maintaining physical infrastructure. The growing adoption of cloud services is primarily driven by digital transformation initiatives, as organizations across industries are migrating operations to cloud-based platforms to achieve greater scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiency in an increasingly connected global economy.

Expansion of cloud services requires robust intercontinental data transmission capabilities, as data must travel seamlessly across oceans through subsea fiber optic networks that depend on advanced optical switching and routing technologies to manage rising bandwidth demands. For instance, in March 2024, according to Flexera, a US-based computer software company, multi-cloud usage increased from 87% in 2023 to 89% in 2024. Therefore, rising adoption of cloud services is driving the growth of the subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) market.

Tariffs have affected the subsea ROADM market by increasing costs of imported optical components, amplifiers, and high-precision control software, particularly impacting equipment sourced from Asia-Pacific countries. Deepwater deployments and telecommunication operators are most affected due to the reliance on advanced, imported subsystems. However, tariffs have encouraged local manufacturing and assembly, prompting innovation in cost-efficient ROADM solutions and software-defined network integration.

Scope

Markets Covered:



Component: Wavelength Selective Switches; Optical Amplifiers; Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers; Control Software; Other Components

Fiber Type: Single-Mode Fiber; Multi-Mode Fiber

Technology: Fixed; Flexible; Colorless Or Directionless Or Contentionless

Deployment: Shallow Water; Deep Water Application: Telecommunication; Data Centers; Oil And Gas; Defense And Security; Other Applications

Subsegments:



Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS); Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS); Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS); Free-Space Optics (FSO) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS); Acousto-Optic Tunable Filter (AOTF) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS)

Optical Amplifiers: Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers (EDFA); Raman Amplifiers; Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers (SOA); Hybrid Optical Amplifiers; Distributed Fiber Raman Amplifiers (DFRA)

Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (OADM): Fixed Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (FOADM); Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADM); Colorless, Directionless, Contentionless (CDC) ROADMs; Wavelength-Selective Optical Add-Drop Units; Dynamic Optical Add-Drop Modules

Control Software: Network Management Software; Optical Performance Monitoring Software; Wavelength Provisioning And Optimization Software; Remote Configuration And Control Platforms; Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Controllers Other Components: Optical Circulators; Optical Switches; Optical Filters; Optical Transceivers; Optical Connectors And Couplers

Key Attributes:

