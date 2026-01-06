Grayscale Issues Staking Rewards Amid Renewed Ethereum ETF Inflows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Grayscale has initiated its first distribution of Ethereum staking rewards to shareholders of its Ethereum Staking ETF, marking a significant development in the institutional integration of staking-based returns. Shareholders recorded as of January 5 will receive a per-share cash payout of 0.083178, with payments scheduled for January 6. The rewards cover staking activity from early October through the end of December.

The payout marks a turning point for staking, which has traditionally been confined to native crypto platforms. Grayscale's move converts on-chain Ethereum staking yields into regulated cash payments, aligning with investor expectations in conventional exchange-traded fund structures. The ETF's feature expansion in late 2025 allowed Grayscale to incorporate staking mechanisms, reflecting its effort to deepen investor engagement with Ethereum's network economics.

Ethereum ETF Inflows Resume Following Market Volatility

The staking reward release coincides with renewed inflows into U.S.-based Ethereum ETFs. Data from SoSoValue shows net weekly inflows have turned positive, indicating recovering investor sentiment. The total net assets under management across Ethereum ETFs have rebounded to nearly $19 billion. This comes after a period of significant outflows, during which crypto markets experienced sharp price corrections.

Despite recent market stress, institutional buyers continue to accumulate Ethereum. Analysts report that over $2.8 billion has exited Ethereum ETFs since the peak inflows of approximately $15 billion, representing nearly 18% of cumulative flows. However, large purchases by Ethereum whales and fund positioning by major players like BlackRock suggest confidence remains strong in Ethereum's long-term potential.

Staking Adoption Strengthens Ethereum ETF Market Position

Grayscale emphasized that its staking-enabled fund includes liquidity and security measures to safeguard investor interests. The firm also signaled its intention to expand Ethereum-related offerings further. The inclusion of staking in a regulated ETF framework is consistent with broader institutional trends, as Ethereum continues to attract strategic accumulation.

