Turkmenistan Joins Central Asia-UK Meeting To View Regional Security Matters
The meeting took place at the base of the Royal Horse Guards of the UK on February 25, during Meredov's working visit to the country.
During the meeting, key topics included regional security, the
enhancement of mutual understanding, and the development of
dialogue between Central Asian nations and the United Kingdom.
Significant focus was directed towards the sharing of expertise in professional training for personnel, alongside efforts to enhance mechanisms for addressing contemporary challenges and threats.
Participants underscored the critical need for fostering constructive and trust-based collaboration, with the goal of enhancing stability and security on both regional and international fronts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment