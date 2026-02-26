Uzbekistan Expands High-Voltage Capacity With 500 Kv Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is in the process of constructing a 500 kV open switchyard, a significant move aimed at bolstering high-voltage power transmission and improving the stability of its national energy system, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, amid ongoing economic growth and rising industrial output, electricity consumption is expected to increase by an additional 1 billion kWh this year.

In this context, key priorities involve guaranteeing a steady energy supply for both households and the economy, upgrading grid infrastructure, boosting investment levels, and ensuring that major facilities are brought online as planned.

As part of these efforts, modern energy-efficient thermal power plants are under construction. Their commissioning in the near term will enable higher electricity output with lower fuel consumption, significantly improving overall system efficiency. In addition, a third combined-cycle gas turbine unit is currently being built at the Navoi Thermal Power Plant under a phased modernization program.

In the interim, projections indicate that electricity generation is set to hit 90 billion kWh by 2026, marking a 40% uptick from the levels recorded in 2020.