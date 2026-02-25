Hope He Doesn't Rename Japan To Adityapur: Akhilesh Jabs At Yogi

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his ongoing visit to Japan, mocking his record of renaming places in the State. Addressing reporters in Kanpur, the Samajwadi Party chief quipped that he hoped the "name-changing" CM would not return after renaming Japan to Adityapur or Adityapuram. "Someone has gone to Japan and is signing MoUs. Japan is also known as Nippon. I hope the people of Japan do not get nervous that a 'name-changing' Chief Minister has arrived. I hope he doesn't come back after renaming Japan to Adityapur or Adityapuram," Yadav said.

Yogi Adityanath is on a two-day official visit to Japan from February 25-26 after concluding his Singapore visit.

CM Yogi's Japan Visit to Bolster UP Ties

On Wednesday, CM Yogi held talks with Nishimura Yasutoshi, Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in Tokyo. Yogi's and Nishimura's talks focused on strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan cooperation within the broader framework of India-Japan relations.

In a post on X, Adityanath said the discussions centred on institutional engagement, economic collaboration, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. He highlighted Uttar Pradesh's rapid economic growth, progressive industrial policies, and its efforts to create a conducive ecosystem for global investors.

Collaboration on Green Hydrogen

Nishimura appreciated the transformation underway in the state and expressed commitment to advancing UP-Japan ties. Nishimura also noted that Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi Prefecture are collaborating on green hydrogen initiatives, with Governor Koji Nagasaki of Yamanashi Prefecture present during discussions.

He said the regional exchange could serve as a model for deeper Japan-India cooperation.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi met Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to discuss strengthening cooperation across various sectors. The Indian Embassy in Tokyo said the talks were held within the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and advancing the Next Generation State-Prefecture Partnership.

During his two-day visit to Japan, the Uttar Pradesh CM is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring investment opportunities for the state. (ANI)

