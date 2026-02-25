Egypt's FM Condemns RSF Attack On North Darfur, Seeks Regional Cooperation With Juba

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Mustariha area of North Darfur, which resulted in civilian casualties and the destruction of the region's sole medical facility.

In an official statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the assault led to several deaths and injuries among civilians, while medical staff were also targeted. Cairo described the incident as a“flagrant violation” of international humanitarian law and reaffirmed its total rejection of all forms of violence against civilians and healthcare infrastructure.

The ministry emphasised the necessity of respecting and protecting medical facilities and workers at all times. Reaffirming its stance on the conflict, Egypt called for an urgent humanitarian truce to pave the way for a sustainable ceasefire and a comprehensive political solution that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people. Cairo remains committed to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan, the statement added.







The Egyptian government confirmed it is maintaining regional and international contacts, particularly through the“Quad” framework, to support efforts to end the conflict, enhance humanitarian response, and ensure safe and sustainable aid access to affected areas.

The condemnation coincided with a meeting in Cairo between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his South Sudanese counterpart, Mandy Semaya Kumba. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and regional stability, building on outcomes from Kumba's December 2025 visit to Cairo and their recent meeting on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa.

During the talks, Abdelatty stressed the importance of cooperation among Nile Basin countries based on international law. He specifically highlighted the principles of prior notification, consultation, and the avoidance of harm, while explicitly rejecting unilateral actions.

Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's support for the Nile Basin Initiative and its ongoing consultative process aimed at restoring inclusivity. He noted that Cairo is keen to continue coordination with South Sudan to enhance consensus, preserve the river's sustainability, and maximise its resources as a source of cooperation and development for all basin states.

The Foreign Minister also reiterated Egypt's full support for efforts to achieve security and stability in South Sudan, reflecting the deep-rooted ties and mutual interests of the two nations.