Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sebastien Betermier

Sebastien Betermier


2026-02-25 03:06:49
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Finance, Desautels Faculty of Management, McGill University
Profile Articles Activity

I am an Associate Professor of Finance at the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University and the Executive Director of the International Centre for Pension Management (ICPM). My research focuses on household finance, pension funds and retirement systems, sustainable finance, and portfolio management. My work appears in top finance journals and has been featured in the Economist, Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and Bloomberg among others. I also have extensive experience writing shorter pieces and explaining complex research concepts in simple terms. This year, I wrote op-eds for C.D. Howe, Globe and Mail, Investment & Pensions Europe, and The Future Economy.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Finance, Desautels Faculty of Management, McGill University, McGill University
Education
  • 2010 University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business, PhD Finance

The Conversation

MENAFN25022026000199003603ID1110790008



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search