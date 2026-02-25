From Serving To Couch Hopping To The Billboard Charts To Appearing On Netflix

Brian Elliott Smith aka B.E. or his actor name Brian Elliott, had a humble road starting in the entertainment business over 25 years ago. Brian hails from the historic small, big town of Richmond, Virginia. He grew up in the church singing in the choir and began writing song lyrics while in high school. Brian began having a waning interest in his studies due to his inability to pay attention while dealing with mental health issues. Stating,“I would sit and daydream and wish of being a big time actor and songwriter since my health would not allow me to play college football.” Which he had garnered attention from schools like Princeton and Rutgers respectively.

After high school he attended a different church that had an international base. He states,“What he enjoyed from that time was that the church had a homeless outreach program which allowed me to serve my community food and clothes. We would hit up Monroe Park by VCU.” He states,“It reminded me that I could easily be in that situation at any given time because of my health”. During his time with the church he decided to write a book of Christian poetry titled 'Satan Can't Stop God's Chosen'. Thinking it would test his ability to write music and at the same time serve people with the gospel.

Brian decided to move to L.A. two years after writing his book to pursue acting. He knew it was risky not really having known anyone out on the West Coast except a friend of the family. He says,“I was couch hopping from one month to another. From Pasadena, to Hollywood, to Crenshaw, to Westwood. I grinded while I was out there doing short films while learning on set of the major studios doing background work. That lasted about a year before my family pulled me out of that and said it's time to come home”.

Brian would regroup back home in Virginia continuing to write music and cut demos, while still pursuing acting.“I worked so hard at both for several years booking studio time and traveling to West Virginia to do film with a production company on the weekends.” The dam finally broke in 2010 for music with the Billboard charting song 'Jizzle' by Young Jeezy, and landing a movie role in 'Loving', commercials, and the film 'Miss Virginia'. He says,“I just didn't give up”.

Now positioned with his own record label and production company Bard Up Entertainment LLC, Brian plans on continuing his journey and seeing where hard work takes him. You can check out his artist Duane Jackson's albums A Sip of E&J Vol. 1&2, as well as Last Call. His artist Katie Achee's EP Candy Coated. As well as Various Artist albums Long Days, Summer Nights; The Legacy; 300 Yards & Running; as well as The Equinox.

