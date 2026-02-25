Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chairs Meeting On Agri Scheme Implementation

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with agriculture ministers and senior officials from multiple states to review the implementation of key central schemes and procurement operations.

The discussions focused on the progress of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and the Krishi Unnati Scheme, with emphasis on timely utilisation of allocated funds before the close of the financial year on March 31.

During the meeting, the Minister conducted a state-wise and scheme-wise assessment covering Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

He underscored that full and efficient utilisation of central funds is essential to ensure tangible benefits reach farmers at the grassroots level, adding that delays or partial expenditure dilute the intended impact of these farmer-oriented programmes. A total of 18 schemes are currently being implemented under RKVY and Krishi Unnati.

Chouhan also reviewed procurement arrangements under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), reiterating the Centre's commitment to providing remunerative price support during the Rabi 2026 marketing season.

Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) component of PM-AASHA, approval has been granted for the procurement of 7,61,250 metric tonnes of gram in Maharashtra, 4,13,250 metric tonnes in Gujarat, 5,80,000 metric tonnes in Madhya Pradesh and 5,53,000 metric tonnes in Rajasthan.

Similarly, approval has been accorded for procurement of 13,78,750 metric tonnes of mustard in Rajasthan and 1,33,000 metric tonnes in Gujarat. In addition, 6,01,000 metric tonnes of lentil will be procured in Madhya Pradesh during Rabi 2026.

The Minister said these measures are aimed at ensuring farmers receive the notified Minimum Support Price (MSP) and are protected from distress sales amid market volatility.

Highlighting broader structural interventions, Chouhan announced that under the 'Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission', the entire quantity of pigeon pea (arhar), urad and lentil offered by pre-registered farmers will be procured by central nodal agencies by 2030–31.

He stated that the initiative is intended to provide assured market access and stable prices to farmers, while advancing the country's objective of achieving self-reliance in pulses production and reducing import dependence.

The Minister said assured procurement would incentivise expansion of pulses cultivation, promote crop diversification and contribute to improved soil health and nutritional security.

He emphasised that coordinated implementation of PM-AASHA, RKVY, Krishi Unnati and the Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission is designed to address price risk, productivity enhancement, infrastructure development and market access in an integrated manner.

