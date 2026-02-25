Three Egyptians Dead, 18 Missing After Migrant Boat Inks In Mediterranean

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt's Foreign Ministry said three Egyptian nationals have died and 18 remain missing after a boat carrying irregular migrants sank in the Mediterranean Sea en route to Greece last Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the vessel was carrying 50 migrants, including 21 Egyptians. Egyptian authorities are coordinating with Greek officials to follow up on rescue efforts and to repatriate the victims' bodies.

The ministry also urged citizens to avoid illegal migration routes and not to fall prey to human trafficking networks.