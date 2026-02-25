High-Tonnage Weighbridge System Installed In Maidan Wardak

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology (MoCIT) announced that a modern, standards-compliant high-tonnage weighbridge system has been installed and is now operational in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works in central Maidan Wardak Province.

According to the ministry, the new system will streamline procedures, ensure legal measurement of heavy vehicle loads, help prevent road damage, and enable accurate calculation of revenues and taxes.

The statement added that the MoCIT's Digital Governance Directorate, responsible for implementing digital governance nationwide, has already developed advanced systems for several government departments, with plans to continue expanding these initiatives across Afghanistan.

