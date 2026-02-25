Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
High-Tonnage Weighbridge System Installed In Maidan Wardak

High-Tonnage Weighbridge System Installed In Maidan Wardak


2026-02-25 02:01:36
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology (MoCIT) announced that a modern, standards-compliant high-tonnage weighbridge system has been installed and is now operational in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works in central Maidan Wardak Province.

According to the ministry, the new system will streamline procedures, ensure legal measurement of heavy vehicle loads, help prevent road damage, and enable accurate calculation of revenues and taxes.

The statement added that the MoCIT's Digital Governance Directorate, responsible for implementing digital governance nationwide, has already developed advanced systems for several government departments, with plans to continue expanding these initiatives across Afghanistan.

hz/sa

MENAFN25022026000174011037ID1110789431



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search