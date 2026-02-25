Military Production Minister Explores Waste Management Cooperation With Oman

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Salah Suleiman Gomaa, Egypt's Minister of State for Military Production, held talks with a delegation from Oman's Ministry of Agriculture, the Oman Investment Authority and Al Barakah Green Oman, alongside representatives of Papyrus Egypt, to explore avenues for joint cooperation across several sectors, foremost among them waste management.

Gomaa said discussions focused on potential cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly integration in waste management, in light of the extensive expertise of the Ministry of Military Production and the ability to utilise surplus production capacities within its affiliated companies.

He highlighted the existing partnership between the Ministry and Papyrus Egypt, under which a model complex was established at one of the ministry's factories to produce environmentally friendly cardboard packaging from fibres derived from banana tree waste. The second phase of the project includes the production of organic fertiliser.

The minister described the complex as a successful model of public-private strategic partnership that supports the state's sustainable development objectives by converting agricultural waste into value-added, environmentally friendly products.







For his part, Ismail El Sayed, board member of Papyrus Egypt, said the company has identified banana tree waste fibres as a valuable untapped resource. Papyrus recycles this waste to manufacture a range of products, including pulp suitable for paper and cardboard packaging, wrapping materials, organic fertilisers and soil enhancers-ensuring safe waste disposal while generating economic returns.

El Sayed stressed the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Military Production, citing the advanced manufacturing and technological capabilities of its affiliated companies and their skilled human resources. He also pointed to the potential for collaboration with the Omani side in establishing model complexes for recycling banana waste fibres, as well as joint projects to extract activated carbon from coconut trees available in the Sultanate of Oman.

Members of the Omani delegation said they had toured the cardboard packaging production line at one of the Military Production companies, as well as the“Mostaqbal-1” waste recycling line, in which the ministry participates to produce organic fertiliser and alternative fuel.

They praised the ministry's manufacturing, technological and technical capabilities, describing it as a cornerstone of Egypt's military manufacturing sector and a key industrial arm of the state. They noted that Oman's strategic geographic location could position it as a gateway for transferring cardboard production line technology to markets across Asia and Africa.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue discussions and develop concrete mechanisms to activate a mutually beneficial strategic partnership, particularly in the field of waste management and green industrial solutions.