MENAFN - PR Urgent) > The U.S.-based wellness brand outlines its formulation principles and transparency standards for modern dietary supplements.

United States – February 2026

OLENPHOGY, a U.S.-based wellness brand, today announced the introduction of its science-led supplementation model, highlighting a structured formulation philosophy and a four-stage quality testing process.

The brand's approach is centered on ingredient transparency, manufacturing consistency, and clearly defined formulation standards. According to the company, each product is developed based on four core principles: science-informed ingredient selection, globally sourced raw material screening, precision in dosage design, and attention to bioavailability.

To support this framework, OLENPHOGY implements a four-stage validation protocol that includes raw material identity verification, in-process quality monitoring, finished product testing, and independent third-party laboratory confirmation.

“Our goal is to provide clarity in an industry where consumers often encounter complex labels and limited transparency,” said a spokesperson for OLENPHOGY.“We believe that structured formulation and verified quality standards are essential components of modern supplementation.”

The company has made its testing standards publicly available through its transparency page, allowing customers to review the quality control process and manufacturing information in greater detail.

Additional information about OLENPHOGY and its formulation principles can be found on the company's official website.

About OLENPHOGY

OLENPHOGY is a U.S.-based wellness brand focused on structured, science-led dietary supplementation. The company develops formulations manufactured in cGMP-compliant facilities and applies multi-stage quality testing to ensure consistency and traceability.

Media Contact

OLENPHOGY Communications

Email:...

Phone: +1 (888) 588-OLEN

Website: