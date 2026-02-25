Prefilled Syringe Fill Finish Manufacturing Market, 2035: Industry Trends And Global Forecasts By Therapeutic Area, Syringe Barrel Material, Number Of Barrel Chambers, Drug Molecule
Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringe Fill Finish Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Type of Therapeutic Area, Type of Syringe Barrel Material, Number of Barrel Chambers, Type of Drug Molecule, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global prefilled syringe fill finish manufacturing market, valued at USD 931 million this year, is set for impressive growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period.
The report provides an in-depth market analysis, exploring key segments: therapeutic areas, syringe barrel materials, barrel chambers, drug molecule types, operation scales, and geographic regions. It evaluates market players based on establishment year, size, operations scale, headquarters location, fill/finish facilities, and syringe specifications. Detailed company profiles offer insights into service portfolios and recent developments.
The prefilled syringe, a crucial medication dispensing solution, has seen its usage triple over the last decade, primarily due to the rise in development of parenteral drugs. These syringes are favored for their numerous advantages over traditional systems, such as minimized dosing errors, enhanced patient adherence, and reduced microbial contamination risk. These benefits have bolstered their adoption in chronic disease treatment requiring frequent medication administration.
The increased self-medication trend and market demand for prefilled combination drugs have necessitated the outsourcing of fill/finish operations, a result of technical challenges in managing syringe fill volumes. This has shifted the industry towards outsourcing, driving market growth. Demand for safer, user-friendly drug delivery technologies and efforts to enhance cost efficiency are anticipated to further propel the market.
Comprehensive analysis of the market reveals substantial expansion opportunities. Key findings include: over 100 global entities offering contract fill/finish services, half of which are large-scale companies; presence of well-established players across geographies; and most providers have capabilities for both small molecules and biologics fill/finish services, although about 20% specialize in only biologics. Companies are widening their reach and capacities through partnerships and geographic expansion, particularly in emerging regions like Asia.
Large service providers dominate the market's fill/finish capacity for prefilled syringes, controlling approximately 80% of global capacity. Europe and North America remain prime regions for partnerships, with nearly 70 prefilled syringes produced by major companies capable of using both glass and plastic syringe barrels. The outsourcing trend is predicted to persist, sustaining market growth at an annualized rate exceeding 11.9% in the short to midterm, with long-term opportunities dispersed across different product types, scales, and areas.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How many companies are engaged in this market? Which are the leading companies? What factors influence market evolution? What are the current and future market sizes? What is the CAGR? How will market opportunities distribute across segments?
Players in the Prefilled Syringe Fill Finish Manufacturing Market
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services AMRI BioPharma Solutions Emergent BioSolutions Patheon (a Thermo Fisher Scientific Company) Consort Medical EVER Pharma GlaxoSmithKline IDT Biologika Rentschler Biopharma Siegfried Vetter Pharma Biocon Intas Pharmaceuticals Kemwell Biopharma Square Pharmaceuticals
Full List of Companies Featured
- ABB Abbott AbbVie AbbVie Contract Manufacturing Ablynx Accord Healthcare Adamis Pharmaceuticals Adimmune Aguettant AJ Biologics Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Akron Biotech Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Alanza Alcami Alder BioPharmaceuticals Alfasigma Alkermes Alvogen Alvotech Amega Biotech Amgen Amneal Deutschland GmbH AMRI APL Apobiologix Aptar Pharma Aristopharma Asarina Pharma AstraZeneca Austrianova Automated Systems of Tacoma Axcellerate Pharma Bahrain Pharma Baxter Becton Dickinson Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Bespak Beximco Pharma Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute Bio Elpida Biocad Biocon BioConnection Biogen Bioinova Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority BioPharma Solutions Biotech Vision Care BirgiMefar Boehringer Ingelheim Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence Bone Therapeutics Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Bristol-Myers Squibb Bryllan CARBOGEN AMCIS Catalent Biologics Celltrion Cenexi Centrexion Therapeutics Cerium Pharmaceuticals Chugai Pharmaceuticals CinnaGen Ciron Drugs and Pharmaceutical Clover Biopharmaceuticals Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations Cobra Biologics Coherus Biosciences Combino Pharm Consort Medical Cook Pharmica Corden Pharma Dalton Pharma Services Delpharm DENSO Dhruv Life sciences DM Bio Dynavax Technologies EirGen Pharma Eli Lilly Emcure Pharmaceuticals EMD Serono Emergent BioSolutions Eurofins BioPharma European Medical Contract Manufacturing Ever Pharma Evotec ExCellThera FACET FANUC America Foresee Pharmaceutical Fresenius Kabi Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing Fujifilm Gadea Pharmaceutical Group GC Pharma GeneDesign Genentech Generon (Shanghai) Genmab Genovior Biotech Gerresheimer Gland Pharma GlaxoSmithKline GP Pharm Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Gulf Biotech Hanmi Pharmaceutical Health Biotech Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Heron Therapeutics Hetero Drugs Hetero Healthcare Hisun Pharmaceuticals USA IDEO IDT Biologika Il-Yang Pharm Injectalia Intas Pharmaceuticals Integrity Bio Ipsen IRISYS Italfarmaco Janssen Johnson & Johnson Kawasaki Heavy Industries Kemwell Biopharma Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Kilitch Healthcare Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KP Pharmaceutical Technology KUKA Kyowa Hakko Kirin Laboratorios SALVAT Leo Pharma Lifecore Biomedical LSNE Contract Manufacturing Lubrizol Life Science Health Lundbeck Lyell Immunopharma Marchesini Group Massman Automation Designs Medefil Medicago Merck Metrion Biosciences Mithra Mithra Pharmaceuticals Mitsubishi Electric Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Momenta Pharmaceuticals MorphoSys Mycenax Biotech National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Nemus Bioscience Nipro Northway Biotechpharma Nova Laboratories Novartis Ology Bioservices OmniChem Ompi OMRON Industrial Automation Oncobiologics Oncotec Pharma Produktion "Opiant Pharmaceuticals" Otsuka Pharmaceutical Patheon PCI Pharma Services Pfizer Pfizer CentreOne Pfizer Injectables Pharmaceutics International Pierre Fabre Piramal Enterprises Pisa Farmaceutica Polpharma Biologics Praxis Pharmaceutical Precision Ocular Metrology PrimaPharma PYRAMID Laboratories Recipharm Regeneron Reliance Life Sciences Rentschler Biopharma RHEACELL Roche Rompharm Rovi CM Sabin Vaccine Institute SAFC Samsung Bioepis Samsung Biologics Sandoz Sanofi Saudi Biotech Manufacturing Schott Schott-Kaisha ScinoPharm Seiko Epson Selecta Biosciences Seqirus Sewa Medicals Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Shandong Weigao Sharp Shire SHL Group Siegfried Singota Solutions SOBI Sovereign Pharma Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Square Pharmaceuticals Staubli Stempeutics Sun Pharma Sunshine Health Products Swissfillon Symphogen Syngene Taisei Kako Taiyo Yakuhin Takeda Tanvex BioPharma Tekpak Terumo Teva Pharmaceutical The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Tolmar Transcoject TriPharm Services UCB Biopharma Unicep United States Army Medical Materiel Development Activity Universal Robots University of California US Department of Health and Human Services USV Valeant Pharmaceuticals Vanrx Pharmasystems Vaxart VELIT Biopharmaceuticals Vetter Pharma Vitaeris VxP Biologics West Pharmaceuticals Wockhardt Yaskawa Electric YL Biologics Zen Pharma Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachments
-
List of PPS Fill Finish Service Providers
Location of Manufacturing
Number of Barrel Chambers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment