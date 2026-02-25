Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Zealand Imposes Travel Bans on Iranian Officials

2026-02-25 05:58:38
(MENAFN) New Zealand announced on Wednesday that it is imposing travel bans and sanctions on several Iranian ministers and officials in response to alleged killings during nationwide protests.

Winston Peters, the country’s Foreign Minister, said the restrictions target 40 individuals, including Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib, and Prosecutor-General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad. Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are also included.

“Iranians have the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and access to information. Those rights have been ruthlessly violated,” Peters said, emphasizing New Zealand’s commitment to human rights.

He added that the country’s actions align with similar measures taken by Australia, the US, the UK, Canada, and the European Union. Individuals under the travel bans will be prohibited from entering or transiting through New Zealand.

This follows three previous rounds of travel restrictions, which targeted 55 individuals for alleged human rights violations. Additionally, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on 29 Iranian individuals and 19 entities over alleged support for Russia in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Iran’s presidential office released a report listing 2,986 fatalities during anti-government protests that began in late 2025, out of a total of 3,117 deaths recorded during the unrest.

