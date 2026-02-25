Running Out Of Money In Retirement? 9 Planning Errors Advisors See Every Day

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Image Source: Pexels

Retirement does not forgive sloppy planning. You can work for forty years, save diligently, and still watch your balance shrink faster than you ever imagined if you make a handful of common missteps.

Financial advisors see the same errors again and again, and none of them require exotic investments or dramatic market crashes to do real damage. They grow from ordinary decisions, repeated over time, without a clear strategy behind them. If you want your money to last as long as you do, you need to know where people stumble and how to step around those traps with intention.

1. Treating Retirement Like a Finish Line Instead of a 30-Year Journey

Too many people view retirement as the moment they stop working, not as a new phase that could last three decades or more. The Social Security Administration reports that a 65-year-old today has a strong chance of living into their mid-80s or beyond, and many couples will see one spouse live past 90. That timeline demands a plan built for endurance, not a quick victory lap.

When someone pulls money from a portfolio without considering longevity risk, they create a slow leak that compounds over time. Advisors often recommend sustainable withdrawal strategies, such as the well-known 4 percent rule, which emerged from historical market data. Even that guideline requires flexibility because market returns and inflation never follow a script. You need a plan that adapts to changing conditions rather than one that assumes the first few years set the tone forever.

Build projections that stretch well into your 90s. Stress-test your plan with conservative return assumptions. And remind yourself that retirement marks the start of a long financial marathon, not the ribbon at the end of a sprint.

2. Claiming Social Security Without a Strategy

Social Security remains one of the most valuable retirement income sources, yet people often claim benefits at the first opportunity without understanding the trade-offs. You can start collecting as early as 62, but that choice permanently reduces your monthly benefit. If you wait until full retirement age, which ranges from 66 to 67 depending on your birth year, you receive 100 percent of your earned benefit. If you delay until 70, your benefit increases.

Advisors frequently see retirees leave tens of thousands of dollars on the table because they treat Social Security like a quick cash infusion instead of a long-term income stream. For married couples, claiming decisions also affect survivor benefits, which can shape financial stability for decades.

Before you file, run the numbers. Consider your health, family longevity, income needs, and tax situation. Social Security offers inflation-adjusted income for life, and that feature makes it incredibly powerful when you use it thoughtfully.

3. Underestimating Healthcare Costs

Healthcare can swallow a retirement budget faster than almost any other expense. Fidelity's annual estimates consistently show that a 65-year-old couple may need hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover healthcare costs in retirement, even with Medicare. Medicare covers many services, but it does not eliminate premiums, deductibles, copayments, and services such as long-term care.

Advisors often meet clients who assume Medicare equals free healthcare. That assumption leads to underfunded health savings and painful trade-offs later. Long-term care poses a particular risk because nursing home stays or extended in-home care can cost tens of thousands of dollars per year.

You can prepare by maximizing contributions to a Health Savings Account if you qualify, exploring long-term care insurance options, and building a specific line item for medical costs into your retirement budget. Treat healthcare like a major category, not an afterthought.

4. Ignoring Inflation Because It Feels Manageable Today

Inflation rarely announces itself with fireworks, yet it quietly erodes purchasing power year after year. Even modest inflation of 2 to 3 percent can cut the value of your dollar dramatically over 20 or 30 years. Advisors regularly encounter retirees who hold too much in cash because it feels safe, only to watch their spending power shrink as prices climb.

A retirement portfolio needs growth assets, such as diversified stock investments, to outpace inflation over time. You can reduce volatility with bonds and other fixed-income investments, but eliminating growth entirely often backfires. History shows that equities have provided higher long-term returns than cash, though they fluctuate along the way.

Balance matters. Review your asset allocation regularly, and resist the urge to retreat fully into cash after market dips. Inflation never sleeps, so your portfolio cannot either.

5. Taking on Too Much or Too Little Investment Risk

Risk works like seasoning in a recipe. Too much overwhelms the dish; too little leaves it bland and ineffective. Some retirees keep aggressive portfolios packed with stocks because they chased strong returns during their working years. A severe downturn early in retirement can devastate a portfolio when withdrawals compound losses, a concept known as sequence-of-returns risk.

On the other hand, some people flee to ultra-conservative investments the moment they retire. That decision can protect against short-term swings but often undermines long-term sustainability. Advisors help clients calibrate risk by aligning investments with income needs, time horizon, and personal tolerance for volatility.

You should know how much income you need from your portfolio versus guaranteed sources like Social Security or a pension. That clarity allows you to structure investments with purpose instead of fear.

6. Failing to Create a Real Retirement Budget

Many people estimate retirement expenses based on rough guesses rather than detailed numbers. They assume spending will drop significantly once work ends, yet travel, hobbies, and healthcare often fill the gap. Advisors frequently ask new retirees to track spending for several months, and the results surprise almost everyone.

A written budget forces you to confront fixed expenses, discretionary spending, and irregular costs such as home repairs. Without that clarity, you may withdraw too much too soon or underestimate how quickly small indulgences add up.

Start with your current expenses, adjust for changes you expect in retirement, and review the plan annually. A realistic budget does not restrict your life; it gives you control.

7. Carrying Debt Into Retirement

Debt changes the math in retirement because you lose the steady paycheck that once supported those monthly payments. Credit card balances with double-digit interest rates can sabotage even a well-funded portfolio. Mortgage payments, car loans, and personal loans also reduce flexibility.

Advisors encourage clients to enter retirement with minimal high-interest debt whenever possible. Paying off a mortgage before retirement can lower required monthly income and reduce stress. However, each situation differs, and you should weigh interest rates, tax considerations, and investment returns before making large payoff decisions.

8. Overlooking Taxes in Withdrawal Planning

Retirement does not eliminate taxes; it simply shifts how you pay them. Traditional 401(k) and IRA withdrawals count as ordinary income. Required Minimum Distributions begin at age 73 under current law, and they can push retirees into higher tax brackets if they fail to plan ahead.

Advisors often recommend tax diversification, which means holding assets in taxable accounts, tax-deferred accounts, and tax-free accounts such as Roth IRAs. Strategic withdrawals from each bucket can help manage tax brackets over time. You can also explore Roth conversions during lower-income years, though you should evaluate the tax impact carefully. Taxes influence how long your money lasts, so treat them as a central part of your strategy.

9. Skipping Professional Advice or a Second Opinion

Some people avoid financial advisors because they fear high fees or believe they can manage everything alone. Others rely on outdated advice from decades ago. While many individuals handle their own finances successfully, complex retirement decisions often benefit from expert insight.

A fiduciary financial advisor must act in your best interest, and that standard offers an added layer of accountability. Even a one-time comprehensive review can reveal blind spots in withdrawal strategies, tax planning, insurance coverage, or estate documents. You do not need to surrender control to seek guidance. You can use an advisor as a sounding board and strategic partner, especially during major transitions.

Your Real Goal: Confidence That Your Money Will Last

Running out of money in retirement ranks among the most common financial fears, and it makes sense. You cannot simply pick up extra shifts at 85 to fix a planning mistake from your 60s. Yet most retirement disasters grow from preventable errors, not from catastrophic events.

So here is the real question: which of these planning errors might quietly sit in your own strategy right now, and what will you do this month to fix it? Talk about it in our comments section below.