IN PHOTOS: Souq Waqif Asian Nuts & Dried Fruits Exhibition Draws Crowds With Ramadan Offers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Souq Waqif Asian Nuts & Dried Fruits Exhibition 2026 continues to attract large numbers of visitors as its second edition runs at the Eastern Square, with a strong turnout seen on the third day from both residents and tourists.

Running until March 1, the exhibition features more than 40 companies representing nine Asian countries, including Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Yemen and Oman.

Exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of products imported directly from their countries of origin.

The event welcomes visitors daily from 7:30pm until midnight, aligning with the Ramadan schedule and evening shopping habits during the holy month.

Visitors can find a broad selection of nuts, dried fruits, sweets, honey, and related products offered at competitive prices, making the exhibition a popular destination for families preparing for iftar and Ramadan gatherings.

Nuts and dried fruits remain key items on Ramadan tables, while sweets are also in demand ahead of Garangao celebrations.

Two Chinese visitors, in Qatar for a short stay, described the exhibition as a memorable experience, highlighting the cultural diversity and the variety of products available at reasonable prices.

An Iranian exhibitor said all products were freshly shipped from Iran, including premium nuts, dried fruits, and saffron.

Following the success of its first edition, the exhibition has established itself as a staple Ramadan event in Souq Waqif, drawing increased participation from exhibitors and steady public interest year after year.