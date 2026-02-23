US Customs To Halt IEEPA Tariff Collections From Feb 24 Following SC Ruling

MENAFN - KNN India)The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it will stop collecting tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) from February 24, 2026.

The move comes more than three days after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled the duties unlawful.

In a notice to shippers through its Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS), CBP said it will deactivate all tariff codes linked to President Donald Trump's IEEPA-related orders from the same date, according to Reuters.

New 15% Tariff Under Separate Authority

The suspension of IEEPA-based collections coincides with the imposition of a new 15 per cent global tariff announced by Trump under a different legal authority, replacing the tariffs struck down by the court on February 20.

CBP did not explain why collections continued at ports of entry in the days following the Supreme Court ruling. The agency's message also did not provide details on potential refunds to importers.

Other Tariffs Unaffected

CBP clarified that the halt applies only to IEEPA-related tariffs and does not affect other duties imposed under Section 232, which covers national security-related tariffs, or Section 301, which addresses unfair trade practices.

The agency said it will issue further guidance to the trade community through additional CSMS notices as required.

Revenue at Stake

According to a February 20 report by Reuters, the Supreme Court decision could make more than USD 175 billion in US Treasury revenue collected under IEEPA subject to possible refunds.

Estimates by economists at the Penn-Wharton Budget Model indicate that IEEPA-based tariffs had been generating over USD 500 million per day in gross revenue.

(KNN Bureau)

