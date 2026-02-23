JKSA Asks MEA To Help Indian Medical Students In Iran Amid Exams Crisis

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking urgent intervention to protect the academic future of Indian students pursuing medical education in Iran, following a recent advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Tehran. In its representation addressed to the Ministry, the Association expressed appreciation for the Government's timely advisory urging Indian nationals to return to India in view of the evolving situation in Iran. However, it highlighted the serious concerns raised by hundreds of Indian students, including a significant number from Jammu and Kashmir, who are presently in the midst of crucial academic examinations.

Crucial Examinations Create Dilemma

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, stated that apart from ongoing semester examinations in several universities, two Iran-wide national examinations of critical importance, the Uloompaya (Comprehensive Basic Science Examination) and the Pre-Internship Examination, are scheduled to be held on 5 March 2026. These examinations are conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran and constitute mandatory milestones in the medical academic pathway.

The Association noted that students have informed them that their respective universities have conveyed that there is very little likelihood of postponement of the scheduled examinations. In such circumstances, an abrupt departure from Iran may severely impact their academic year, delay their professional progression, and adversely affect their long-term career plans. The prevailing uncertainty has created significant anxiety among students and deep concern among their families back home.

Association Urges MEA for Clarity and Flexibility

The Association has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to provide clear and structured guidance specifically for students whose examinations are imminent, so they can make informed and responsible decisions in alignment with official advisories. It has also urged the Ministry to engage with the concerned universities and relevant authorities in Iran to explore the possibility of academic flexibility, postponement, or alternative arrangements for Indian students, should the situation warrant their immediate return to India.

Emphasising the sensitivity of the situation, the Association underlined that clarity and coordinated communication are essential to prevent panic and confusion among students. It assured the Ministry and the Embassy of India in Tehran of its full cooperation in disseminating verified information and coordinating with affected students on the ground.

The Association concluded by reiterating that the safety and academic future of Indian students must be safeguarded together and expressed hope for timely intervention to ensure that no student is forced to choose between personal security and losing an academic year. (ANI)

