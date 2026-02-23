403
GCC Chief Stresses Joint Gulf Action Toward Economic Unity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi emphasised on Monday the importance of enhancing the journey of joint economic and developmental action among the Council states.
Al-Budaiwi made these remarks during a meeting with the staff of the Assistant Secretariat for Economic and Developmental Affairs Monday at the General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.
He underscored the need for consistent follow-up with member states and the development of work mechanisms to align with the GCC's aspirations for further joint achievements, leading toward full economic unity.
At the outset of the meeting, the sector reviewed the Assistant Secretariat's achievement report for the year 2025, detailing the initiatives and programmes realised across economic and developmental sectors. (end)
