American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Announces A Partnership With Jefferson Distributing To Launch American Rebel Light Beer In West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, Expanding Distribution Across Jefferson, Morgan And Berkeley Counties

Nashville, TN, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the“Company”), America's Patriotic BrandTM and maker of American Rebel Light Beer, announced that it has executed a distribution agreement with Jefferson Distributing Company, a wholesaler founded in 1960 and based in Charles Town, West Virginia. American Rebel is America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

Under the distribution agreement, recently executed on February 10, 2026, Jefferson will add American Rebel's core SKUs (12oz 12-pack cans, 16oz 6-pack cans and the planned 24oz cans) to its portfolio and introduce the brand across Jefferson, Morgan and Berkeley counties, servicing independent retailers, regional chains and on-premise accounts. This agreement establishes American Rebel's first distributor footprint in West Virginia, with a targeted market rollout planned for Spring 2026, pending final production scheduling and required state approvals.

“ West Virginia is a values market -- hard work, pride in community, and love of country -- and that lines up with who we are. Jefferson is a top-tier Anheuser-Busch network wholesaler with the routes, relationships, and execution discipline that make brands matter in the cooler. This is exactly what we look for as we build density and fill in our footprint. We're not chasing headlines -- we're building availability, repeat purchase, and real shelf presence, market by market.” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.“This past week - and especially over the weekend - I kicked back with a few ice-cold Rebel Lights and cheered on Team USA hockey. Watching our women and men win gold with pride and respect for the flag reminded me why we brew this beer in the first place. These are the moments this beer is brewed for - when Americans come together, celebrate our country, and share something cold with friends and family. That's why distribution ‐ first execution with top-tier partners like Jefferson (WV) are essential for American Rebel Light Beer: when those moments happen, Rebel Light will be there, already cold, and ready to be part of the celebration.”

AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT BEER JEFFERSON DISTRIBUTION (WV) SNAPSHOT



New state expansion: First American Rebel distribution footprint in West Virginia (Eastern Panhandle).

Distribution-First execution: A“density-builder” partner to help fill in the American Rebel Light Beer growing footprint market-by-market.

Top-tier AB network partner: Jefferson Distributing is an authorized Anheuser-Busch wholesaler with nearly 400 accounts, close to 1 million cases delivered annually, and more than 65% reported market share across its service area.

Retail + on-premise ready: Coverage spans independents, chain stores, and local restaurants with high-frequency routes and execution focus. Timing: Targeted Spring 2026 rollout (subject to approvals and production scheduling).



Jefferson Distributing is an authorized Anheuser-Busch distributor with deep local roots in the Eastern Panhandle. The wholesaler manages nearly 400 accounts, delivers close to 1 million cases annually, and holds more than 65 percent market share across its service area. Operating from Charles Town with more than 30 full-time employees, Jefferson emphasizes employee education and craft expertise - including Cicerone-level training - and maintains climate-controlled storage and full operational facilities to ensure reliable delivery and retail support.

Jefferson is known locally for combining big-name brands with a strong craft and specialty mix - backed by a culture built on professionalism, community presence, and team training. With comprehensive account coverage across Jefferson, Morgan and Berkeley counties, Jefferson is designed to“cover a lot of ground” with consistent service that helps brands win at the shelf and behind the bar.

Learn more at

Under the terms of the agreement, Jefferson will lead in-market retail presentation and display programs, while American Rebel will provide consumer trial programs, promotional materials, and coordinated retailer onboarding to support initial placement and velocity. Jefferson's comprehensive account coverage, trained sales organization, and temperature-regulated warehousing position the distributor to deliver strong retail placement and consumer visibility for American Rebel Light across both retail and on-premise channels.

The West Virginia Eastern Panhandle market blends hometown independents, regional chains, college-area demand, and active community events. Jefferson's market leadership and hands-on sales culture, combined with American Rebel's Distributor-First approach, are intended to convert trial into repeat purchase and build sustainable shelf presence across the region.

“ We're excited to bring American Rebel Light Beer to West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle with Jefferson Distributing.” Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverage.“Working with Jefferson lets us connect with local retailers, community organizations and event partners in meaningful ways - from hometown independents to college venues and regional accounts. That local connection matters: it helps us introduce the American Rebel Light brand authentically, gather real-time feedback, and tailor promotions that resonate with consumers where they live and gather. Jefferson's market knowledge and on-the-ground presence give us the confidence to build sustained distribution density, support local activations, and create repeat purchase through consistent availability and merchandising.”

WHAT'S IN THE CAN: A BETTER ‐ FOR ‐ YOU PREMIUM LIGHT LAGER BUILT TO WIN

American Rebel Light Beer is America's Patriotic Beer-crafted for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy‐drinking domestic light lager with a“better‐for‐you” profile, aligned with a brand that celebrates freedom and the American spirit.

American Rebel Light Beer is positioned as a premium domestic light lager brewed for taste, quality, and consistency at scale-highlighting:



110 calories per 12 oz



4g carbs per 12 oz



4.2% ABV



100% all-malt recipe with no adjuncts / corn syrups / rice extracts



Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and“brilliant” clarity

Brewed in La Crosse, Wisconsin by City Brewing Company with recipe development in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team



American Rebel Light Beer Retailer and Jefferson (WV) Distributor Notes



Ordering: Retailers and on-premise operators interested in carrying American Rebel Light Beer should contact Jefferson Distributing's sales team for allocation guidance and order windows.

Sales Support: POS, sampling kits, sell sheets, and co-op marketing opportunities will be made available to participating retailers.

Targeted Rollout: Spring 2026; production, allocation, and firm ship windows will be announced in a subsequent release. Distributor info:



American Rebel Light Beer Media and Assets

Multimedia assets - including executive video and the full media kit (high-resolution pack and can art, one-page POS kit, and sell sheet) - are available in the company website (American Rebel | Media Kit ) and upon request.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager-crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold-crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states and continues to expand nationwide as America's Patriotic,“healthy-for-you” light beer brewed for patriots who love this country. Anchored by its signature brand statement “America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer,” it celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream, inspiring consumers to Stand Tall, Stand Proud, Be Loud.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability, accelerate placements in chains and key accounts, and build nationwide momentum through consistent execution and consumer access.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has executed distribution agreements with top-tier partners in T ennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Alabama and West Virginia.

Visit

About Jefferson Distributing Company

Jefferson Distributing Company is a West Virginia-based beverage wholesaler founded in 1960, serving the Eastern Panhandle across Jefferson, Morgan, and Berkeley counties. Jefferson manages nearly 400 accounts and delivers close to 1 million cases of beer annually, supported by more than 30 full-time employees. The company is known for strong account coverage, comprehensive team training, and operational infrastructure - including climate-controlled storage - to support reliable delivery and retail execution. Jefferson's culture includes a strong presence in the community and a passion for its craft

Learn more at .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross – originally known for its branded safes and personal security products – that has expanded into the beverage, apparel, and accessories markets. In 2024, the company introduced American Rebel Light Beer, a premium domestic light lager that has since launched in multiple states and is quickly gaining recognition as“America's Patriotic Beer.” American Rebel Light Beer is brewed all-natural and without adjuncts, delivering a crisp and refreshing taste that resonates with consumers' values of freedom and quality. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Holdings continues to champion patriotic principles through its products, branding, and community engagement.

With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer-America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer-the Company continues to execute its distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as“America's Patriotic BrandTM to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross:

American Rebel Light Beer Retail & Distribution Contact

Todd Porter

President, American Rebel Beverages

Email: ...

Investor Relations Contact

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. – Investor Relations

Email: ...

Website: or

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, scope, production, distribution, marketing, and anticipated consumer response to the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia; the parties' plans to move from agreement signing into production, state licensing and labeling approvals, and market rollout; expected allocation strategy, order windows, and market availability; anticipated promotional, sampling, and local activations; projected sell-through, case volumes, revenue contribution, and commercial impact in the Jefferson, Morgan, and Berkeley county markets; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and success of the Company's broader distribution agreements and its“Distributor-First” strategy; the Company's expectations regarding distribution momentum, retail velocity, shelf gains, chain interest, and on/off-premise growth opportunities during 2026; the anticipated timing, production, availability, market reception, and sales performance of the limited-edition 250th Anniversary“Patriot Pack,” including special 16 oz cans and 12-packs, which is currently in pre-production; the Company's expectations for pre-order fulfillment, shipment, and retail availability of the Patriot Pack beginning in mid-May 2026 through October 2026, or until supplies are depleted; the expected effects and intended benefits of the Company's 1-for-20 reverse stock split completed on February 2, 2026 (including with respect to Nasdaq continued listing requirements); the Company's expectations regarding the timing and outcome of its planned appeal to an upcoming Nasdaq Hearings Panel following the Company's receipt of a Nasdaq delisting notice; and the Company's contingency planning for seeking quotation or listing of its common stock on the OTC Markets in the event of a Nasdaq delisting, including the treatment of fractional shares, round-lot shareholder protection, and expected adjustments to outstanding derivative securities and equity plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that American Rebel and Jefferson Distributing believe are reasonable as of the date hereof, but they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: delays or failures in obtaining necessary state or local approvals, permits, or vendor sign-offs (including West Virginia-specific licensing and labeling requirements); disruptions or constraints in the supply chain, packaging, printing, co-packing, warehousing, or freight and logistics; seasonal and local demand variability (including college-town and tourism impacts) that may affect initial velocity and replenishment; limitations in chilled display capacity, shelf space, or distributor/retailer execution; the ability to secure and execute distributor allocations and retailer placements on the anticipated schedule; the effectiveness of in-market merchandising in converting trial to repeat purchase; competitive actions and pricing pressures in the West Virginia beer and beverage markets; labor availability and workforce training outcomes; adverse weather, public health developments, or other events that could affect distribution or retail operations; regulatory or tax changes affecting alcohol distribution and sales in West Virginia; reputational or brand risks; and other risks described from time to time in American Rebel's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Additional risks include: the ability of the Company's distributors and channel partners to effectively market, merchandise, and distribute American Rebel Light Beer and to achieve expected placements, authorizations, and sales results; the Company's ability to convert expressions of interest, discussions, pipeline activity, and event-generated follow-ups into signed agreements, purchase orders, sustained distribution, reorders, and profitable sales; production delays, supply chain disruptions, packaging availability constraints, or changes in consumer preferences; risks related to the Patriot Pack, including the possibility that final production may not occur or that orders may not be fulfilled on the expected timeline, in expected quantities, or at all; the impact of the reverse stock split on the liquidity, trading volume, and volatility of the Company's common stock; the Company's receipt of a Nasdaq delisting notice, the risk that the Company's appeal and Nasdaq Hearings Panel hearing may not be successful, and the risk that the Company may be unable to regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements; risks associated with a potential delisting from Nasdaq and the Company's contingency planning for seeking quotation or listing on the OTC Markets, including reduced liquidity, increased volatility, and adverse effects on the Company's ability to raise capital; the risk of delays, disruptions, or errors by the Company's transfer agent, DTC, or brokerage firms in processing the reverse stock split or distributing any rounding adjustments; and the dilutive effect of rounding up fractional shares or providing round-lot shareholder protection.

Because this agreement represents American Rebel's first distributor relationship in West Virginia, additional uncertainties and risks may arise in connection with establishing initial inventory allocations, distribution cadence, and state-specific operational requirements. Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the headings“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. American Rebel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

