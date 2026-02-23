Why Rashmika Mandanna's First Engagement With Rakshit Shetty Ended: Here's What You Need To Know

South Indian and Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to marry Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 in Udaipur. She was previously engaged, and fans are curious about the full story.

Rashmika Mandanna first fell in love while shooting her debut Kannada film, Kirik Party. She developed a serious relationship with her co-star Rakshit Shetty. The young actress was just 20 years old at the time, and the couple even promised to spend their lives together. Fans were quickly drawn to their love story.

'Kirik Party' released on December 30, 2016, and by July 3, 2017, Rashmika and Rakshit were engaged. Both their families attended the ceremony, making it a celebrated event in South cinema. The couple became one of the most-followed duos, with fans eagerly anticipating their marriage. Their engagement seemed like the perfect start to a fairy-tale romance in the film industry.

Contrary to fans' expectations, the relationship ended before marriage. In September 2018, Rashmika and Rakshit called off their engagement, leaving followers shocked. Reports suggested compatibility issues were the main reason, while some claimed career priorities influenced the decision. Despite the breakup, both kept their statements positive, never speaking ill of each other publicly, showing mutual respect even after separating.

After the split, Rashmika focused entirely on her career. She expanded from Kannada films to Telugu and Hindi cinema, becoming a pan-India star. She delivered hits like Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Pushpa films, Sita Ramam, and Animal. Her consistent performances solidified her reputation as one of India's leading actresses.

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty continued to rise in Kannada cinema. He became a superstar with films like 777 Charlie and the Sapta Saagaradaache Ello series. Both Rashmika and Rakshit proved their dedication to their craft, building successful careers despite their early heartbreak, showing that personal challenges didn't stop them from achieving fame and success.

