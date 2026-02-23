403
Nepal Bus Accident Death Toll Rises to Nineteen
(MENAFN) The death toll from a devastating bus crash in Nepal has risen to 19, including a British national, after the vehicle careened off a mountain road and plummeted into the Trishuli River in the country's Dhading district, authorities confirmed.
The bus, en route from Pokhara to the capital Kathmandu, fell approximately 200 meters from the roadside before submerging in the river below — placing the tragedy among the deadliest road accidents recorded in the Himalayan nation in recent months.
Nepal Police spokesman Prakash Dahal confirmed that the British fatality had been identified as Stewart Dominic Ethan. Eight Nepali nationals are also confirmed dead, while the identities of the remaining victims are still being established by authorities.
A second foreign national, Mari Evade of New Zealand, survived the crash with minor injuries and has since been discharged following hospital treatment.
Twenty-five additional passengers sustained injuries and were transported to two hospitals across Kathmandu. The rescue operation required boats to extract survivors directly from the river before ambulances ferried them overland to the capital.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has since convened a formal inquiry committee tasked with determining the cause of the crash and formulating recommendations to prevent similar tragedies on Nepal's notoriously hazardous mountain road network.
Nepal consistently records some of the world's highest rates of fatal road accidents, with mountainous terrain, aging infrastructure, and overloaded vehicles frequently cited as contributing factors.
