403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Faces Widespread Unrest After Death of Drug Baron El Mencho
(MENAFN) Widespread violence has erupted in Mexico following the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” the country’s most wanted drug lord, as stated by reports.
El Mencho, leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartel, was killed after being seriously injured during clashes with the Mexican army on Sunday in Tapalpa, in the central-western state of Jalisco. The defence ministry said four CJNG members were also killed, and three army personnel sustained injuries.
In retaliation, violence spread to at least a dozen states, with CJNG members blocking roads using burning vehicles. Gunmen were reported on the streets in Jalisco and other areas throughout Sunday. Eyewitnesses captured plumes of smoke rising over several cities, including Guadalajara, one of the host cities for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro declared a code red, halting all public transport, cancelling mass events, and suspending in-person classes. Tourists in Puerto Vallarta described the resort town as resembling a “war zone.”
Around 250 roadblocks were reported nationwide during the unrest, including 65 in Jalisco, according to media reports. The Mexican security cabinet stated that four blockades remained active in Jalisco in its latest update.
Authorities have arrested 25 individuals—11 for participating in violent acts and 14 for alleged looting and pillaging. Fires were reported in shops, and approximately 20 bank branches were attacked amid the chaos.
El Mencho, leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartel, was killed after being seriously injured during clashes with the Mexican army on Sunday in Tapalpa, in the central-western state of Jalisco. The defence ministry said four CJNG members were also killed, and three army personnel sustained injuries.
In retaliation, violence spread to at least a dozen states, with CJNG members blocking roads using burning vehicles. Gunmen were reported on the streets in Jalisco and other areas throughout Sunday. Eyewitnesses captured plumes of smoke rising over several cities, including Guadalajara, one of the host cities for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro declared a code red, halting all public transport, cancelling mass events, and suspending in-person classes. Tourists in Puerto Vallarta described the resort town as resembling a “war zone.”
Around 250 roadblocks were reported nationwide during the unrest, including 65 in Jalisco, according to media reports. The Mexican security cabinet stated that four blockades remained active in Jalisco in its latest update.
Authorities have arrested 25 individuals—11 for participating in violent acts and 14 for alleged looting and pillaging. Fires were reported in shops, and approximately 20 bank branches were attacked amid the chaos.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment