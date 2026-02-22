Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional As Sister Gets Engaged

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande recently turned emotional as she penned a heartfelt note for her sister Aashita, on her engagement.

Taking to her social media account, Ankita posted a video montage featuring series of throwback pictures and penned a long message that read,“Going down memory lane... from our little Gudiya Raani to this beautiful moment of celebrating your engagement.”

“My darling Aashu, I hope you always know how deeply you are loved and how incredibly happy we all are to see you step into this new chapter of your life.”

You truly mean the world to us... always have, always will.

Wishing you a life full of love, happiness, and everything bright.

Finally finding her soulmate... our Gudiya Raani is all grown up and engaged now. Love you forever.” She also added:“Aashi bashi I'm gonna miss u.”

For the uninitiated, Aashita is often seen at Ankita's family gatherings and professional celebrations and has been a constant at important occasions, including festivals and Poojas. Recently, during Mahashivratri celebrations, Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain performed a special puja. Aashita was also seen participating in the rituals alongside the family.

Ankita, who married Vicky Jain in December 2021 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, frequently shares glimpses of her close-knit family on social media.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain performed an elaborate puja, where the actress highlighted how 'Shiva and Parvati showed that love exists'.

The two were seen offering prayers together in a traditional ceremony at their residence in Mumbai.

Sharing glimpses from the rituals on her social media account, Ankita posted a series of pictures and wrote,“Read this quote somewhere:'When the one you prayed for becomes the one you pray with...'And honestly, that's exactly how the universe made us happen..

Forever grateful to the Almighty, to faith, and to divine timing..Have faith. Wait for your turn..Har Har Mahadev

Because love exists... because Shiva & Parvati showed us#HappyMahaShivRatri #AnVi.”