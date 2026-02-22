Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iraq PM, US Official Discuss Stability In Syria, Bilateral Ties

Iraq PM, US Official Discuss Stability In Syria, Bilateral Ties


2026-02-22 05:30:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani and US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack discussed on Sunday bilateral relations, situation in the region and means of backing stability in Syria.
Both sides shared views on regional escalation and stressed the importance of using dialogue and diplomatic paths to solve conflicts, Iraq's cabinet media office said in a statement.
The two sides also dealt with economic opportunities and support for inclusive development for a long run stability, it added.
Al-Sudani called for addressing problems from their roots without affecting the sovereignty of countries and peoples.
Meanwhile, Barrack lauded Iraq's role in combating terror and backing dialogue to curb tension, according to the statement. (end)
ahh


MENAFN22022026000071011013ID1110774216



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search