Iraq PM, US Official Discuss Stability In Syria, Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani and US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack discussed on Sunday bilateral relations, situation in the region and means of backing stability in Syria.
Both sides shared views on regional escalation and stressed the importance of using dialogue and diplomatic paths to solve conflicts, Iraq's cabinet media office said in a statement.
The two sides also dealt with economic opportunities and support for inclusive development for a long run stability, it added.
Al-Sudani called for addressing problems from their roots without affecting the sovereignty of countries and peoples.
Meanwhile, Barrack lauded Iraq's role in combating terror and backing dialogue to curb tension, according to the statement. (end)
