403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Restates Solidarity With Kuwait, Supports Its Sovereignty Over Maritime Areas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Qatar has reaffirmed absolute solidarity with the State of Kuwait, saying it is following the list of coordinates and the map submitted by the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations.
In a press release, the Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected this as infringement of Kuwait's sovereignty over its maritime areas and waters, including Fisht Al-Eid and Fisht Al-Eij.
It underlined Qatar's full support for Kuwait's sovereignty over its maritime areas, hoping that the rules and principles of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea should be taken into consideration, in line with agreements and memos of understanding signed by Kuwait and Iraq. (end)
sss
In a press release, the Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected this as infringement of Kuwait's sovereignty over its maritime areas and waters, including Fisht Al-Eid and Fisht Al-Eij.
It underlined Qatar's full support for Kuwait's sovereignty over its maritime areas, hoping that the rules and principles of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea should be taken into consideration, in line with agreements and memos of understanding signed by Kuwait and Iraq. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment