Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Grace BAFTA Awards Red Carpet In Style

Adding Indian presence at the ongoing 79th British Academy of Film And Television Arts Awards in London, star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on Sunday evening attended the prestigious event in style. The couple walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet, posing for the shutterbugs. In an image posted by Diet Sabya, Farhan and Shibani could be seen sharing smiles. Dressed in a black tuxedo, Farhan looked dapper. Shibani opted for a golden satin gown for the occasion.

'Boong' in the Running for an Award

Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and directed by debutant Lakshmipriya Devi, is competing for an award in the Best Children's & Family Film category at the awards ceremony.

Couple Marks Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Earlier in the day, Farhan and Shibani marked their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple shared heartfelt messages for each other, expressing their love as they marked the special occasion. Farhan Akhtar dropped a series of pictures with his wife and wrote, "To the woman who makes everything feel better.. happy fourth anniversary Shu.. love you @shibaniakhtar." Likewise, Shibani also showered Farhan with much love and warmth as she added, "8 and 4. Happy Anni @faroutakhtar To forever and beyond, Love you endlessly."

Personal Background

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at in 2022 in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira. (ANI)

