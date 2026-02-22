'Hamnet' Eyes Bafta's Glory

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hollywood and British royalty arrived Sunday at the London ceremony of the Baftas, the UK's biggest night for film, which will set the stage for the Oscars.

Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, capped off a star-studded red carpet, which saw A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Jessie Buckley earlier in the night.

William, the eldest son of King Charles III and president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, was the latest royal to go about business-as-usual at the end of a dramatic week which saw his uncle and ex-prince Andrew arrested.

The ceremony could also see some awards season drama, with offbeat political thriller "One Battle After Another" facing off against vampire horror film "Sinners" and "Hamnet", a period drama about Shakespeare's family life.

The awards, seen as a precursor to the Oscars in mid-March, regularly charts its own path with a diverse pool of nominees and nods to British homegrown talent.

"Hamnet" explores William Shakespeare's personal life, while Norwegian family drama "Sentimental Value" completes the five Bafta best film nominees.

Scottish actor Alan Cummings will host the ceremony, with Paddington Bear joining as one of the award presenters.

