Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Preparation For Iftar In Bali

Preparation For Iftar In Bali


2026-02-22 03:03:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Muslim women prepare for iftar meals during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Baitul Makmur mosque in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Sunday.

iftar meals Ramadan Baitul Makmur mosque

MENAFN22022026000067011011ID1110774041



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search