Mar-A-Lago Hosts“Concerto For Peace” Led By Pianist Omar Harfouch

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach served as the backdrop for a high‐profile cultural gathering on February 20, 2026, as pianist Omar Harfouch presented his“Concerto for Peace” before an audience of roughly 100 invited guests.

The event brought together figures from business, media, and entertainment, creating a mix of diplomatic and cultural interests. Among the attendees was television personality Caitlyn Jenner. Artist Romero Britto marked the occasion by designing a commemorative pin for Harfouch featuring a heart layered over the American flag, intended to reflect the concert's theme of unity.

The guest list also included Valid Arfush, former Vice President of Euronews, and several representatives from the Miss Universe community. Those present ranged from Sahar Biniaz, Miss Universe Persia, to Michaela Tomanová, Miss Universe Czech Republic. Nawat Itsaragrisil, President of Miss Universe, traveled from Bangkok for the event and was seated alongside the Ambassador of Thailand.

The evening coincided with the one‐year mark of former President Donald Trump's stated global peace initiative, placing the performance within a broader conversation around international outreach and soft‐power diplomacy.

Katie Zacharia, Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. government, introduced the program. Her remarks set the tone for a night framed around cultural exchange and artistic expression.

Harfouch's performance anchored the event, which organizers described as an effort to use music as a bridge across political and social divides. For attendees, the concert served as both a social gathering and a symbolic gesture toward dialogue during a period of international tension.

The“Concerto for Peace” concluded with a reception on the Mar-a-Lago grounds, where guests mingled with the performers and visiting dignitaries. While the evening's discussions were largely informal, the setting and guest list underscored the continued use of cultural events as platforms for international engagement.