Philippines Braces For Possible Protests Amid Ex President Duterte's ICC Hearings

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With former president Rodrigo Duterte set for his first hearing on February 23, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday (February 22) announced it is on heightened alert for potential protests related to his case before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez said authorities are closely monitoring possible mass gatherings across the country.

“Our security measures are in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of any activity in public places,” Nartatez said, according to a report by GMA News.

“Regardless of the affiliation of the groups, our personnel will be there to protect their rights and maintain peace and order,” he added.

Duterte's hearing will focus on the confirmation of charges against him and is scheduled for February 23, 24, 26, and 27. He has been in ICC custody since March last year, facing crimes against humanity charges linked to his anti-drug campaign during his presidency and earlier tenure as Davao City mayor.

The former president had asked to be excused from attending the confirmation of charges proceedings. The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I granted the request, allowing the hearings to proceed without him.

Duterte previously waived his right to appear before the court - whether in person or via video link - maintaining that he does not recognise the jurisdiction of the Hague-based tribunal over him. He has described himself as“old, tired and frail” and has accepted the likelihood of his dying while in detention.

A complaint was first lodged against Duterte before the ICC in June 2017. In March 2018, he announced the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute or the treaty which established the ICC. The withdrawal took effect a year after in March 2019.

Despite this, the ICC said it retained jurisdiction over alleged crimes in the Philippines - from November 1, 2011, to March 16, 2019 - while the country was still a state party.



