Land Where I Am Loved In Unique Way: Allu Arjun Dedicates Best Actor Award To Fans

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has won big at the 70th Filmfare Awards South, clinching the leading awards of the night.

Arjun, who won the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare Awards, took to his Instagram and expressed his gratitude for the honour.

"Thank you, Filmfare, for this wonderful honour. It's my absolute pleasure to receive it in a land where I am loved in such a unique way. I'm humbled by everyone's blessings, and I dedicate this award to all my fans for their infinite love," he wrote.

Arjun also shared a picture of himself from the Filmfare Awards, holding the Best Actor trophy. The actor looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, which he accessorised with a few jewellery pieces.

In other milestones, Pushpa 2 won the Best Director (Sukumar), Best Film (Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar), Best Music Director (Devi Sri Prasad) and Best Production Design (Ramakrishna and Monika).

Directed by Sukumar B, Pushpa 2: The Rule released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

The team is expected to return for the third instalment of Pushpa.

Earlier this year, the makers held a grand premiere of the Pushpa sequel in Japan, where Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna delighted fans.

Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself from the event and wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule releases in Japan today. Grateful for the immense love and warmth from Japanese fans. Hope you all enjoy experiencing this film on the big screen."

In a key highlight, Allu surprised the audience by recreating a Pushpa 2 dialogue in Japanese, prompting a rousing response from the crowd.



