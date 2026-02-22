Tales Of Return” Inspecting (Janoub Al-Hizam) South Khartoum... Accompanied By The Governor, Reassuring Citizens Kabashi

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Ismail Jibril Tisso

In a move carrying multiple political, security, and social implications, Lieutenant General Shams El-Din Kabashi, Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, conducted a field visit to the South Belt area(Janoub al-Hizam), south of Khartoum State. The tour included the neighborhoods of Mandela, Angola, and Ghubous in Greater Al-Nasr. He was accompanied by Khartoum State Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza, the Executive Director of Jebel Awliya Locality, and the Director of Khartoum State Police.

This marks the first visit by a senior sovereign official to the South Belt area since the outbreak of the war-perhaps even since after 2018-granting the tour exceptional significance. It effectively broke both the geographical and symbolic isolation that has surrounded the area for decades and reaffirmed the presence of the state in one of the capital's most fragile and war-affected districts.



History and Deprivation

The neighborhoods included in the visit fall within the Mayo area of the South Belt. The area was named after the“May Revolution” led by General Jaafar Mohamed Nimeiri in May 1969. Established in the 1970s in southern Khartoum, the district presents a striking paradox: despite more than fifty years since its founding, it has remained burdened by poverty and deteriorating services.

While adjacent residential areas such as Al-Azhari and Al-Andalus have experienced rapid and upscale urban development, Mayo has remained trapped in neglect, despite significantly contributing to state revenues. The area hosts large markets and auction yards for cars, electronics, and household appliances. Most residents rely on informal labor and daily wage work, making the community especially vulnerable to economic and security shocks.



The Harsh Chapters of War

Since the outbreak of war on April 15, 2023, the Mayo area has endured some of the harshest humanitarian conditions. The Rapid Support Forces militia reportedly found safe haven there, forcing residents into coercive coexistence with armed presence. This led to a sharp deterioration in health, security, and living conditions, directly threatening the lives of thousands of civilians.

Incidents of looting, arbitrary arrests, and forced displacement at gunpoint were repeatedly reported, alongside serious security breakdowns that further undermined livelihoods. The health crisis deepened when Bashair Hospital-the only hospital in the area-went out of service, and most medical clinics were shut down due to looting and vandalism, depriving thousands of patients of essential care and intensifying the humanitarian emergency.



Urban Reorganization Efforts

Some neighborhoods in Mayo recently witnessed campaigns to remove informal housing as part of a government plan aimed at urban reorganization and environmental improvement. Hundreds of structures built from temporary materials were targeted, amid official promises to provide alternative housing and shelter services for those affected.

However, the measures sparked public anger, particularly in Mandela neighborhood, where residents insist they have lived in the area for many years. Khartoum State authorities, on the other hand, maintain that the removals are being implemented in line with directives to reorganize informal areas following the army's regaining control of the capital, as part of a broader program to facilitate citizens' return and improve urban planning.

Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza stated that the visit of the Sovereignty Council member and Deputy Commander-in-Chief reflects the state's commitment to developing infrastructure and improving living conditions in the most needy neighborhoods. He praised the strong national spirit demonstrated by residents of the Al-Nasr sector and their continued support for state institutions during this critical phase.



From Victory to Reconstruction

Lieutenant General Kabashi reassured residents of the South Belt area, affirming the Armed Forces' determination-along with allied forces-to end the rebellion completely. He stressed that military operations are progressing steadily toward victory.

Kabashi underscored the government's commitment to implementing development projects, restoring essential services, rehabilitating infrastructure, and rebuilding what the war has destroyed. He commended the resilience of the Sudanese people and their endurance throughout the crisis, stating:“By the grace of God, we are moving forward and will not stop until full victory is achieved.”

He acknowledged that the current circumstances and the crisis's repercussions in Khartoum necessitated measures to remove emergency housing, explaining that informal settlements had evolved into a security and social challenge due to accumulated economic pressures. He reiterated the state's commitment to proper urban planning, ensuring basic services, and implementing urgent solutions in coordination with the Khartoum State government. These include addressing civil registry issues to facilitate the issuance of identification documents for residents.

Kabashi emphasized that the primary objective of the tour was to assess conditions on the ground and understand citizens' needs firsthand, calling for coordinated official and community efforts to alleviate suffering and accelerate recovery.



Messages and Decisions

Journalist and strategic affairs researcher Ramadan Abdel Qader believes that Kabashi's visit to South Khartoum comes amid complex political and security conditions, carrying layered messages and decisions.

In remarks to Al-Karama, Abdel Qader stated that the area had already been experiencing security fragility before the war, though it was manageable and largely confined to criminal groups shaped by known social realities. State institutions had been monitoring the situation. However, the war escalated fragility to a“red level,” as these groups intersected with militia elements, turning the area into a corridor for expansion and concealment.

He noted that Kabashi's visit sends a clear signal that full control is nearing restoration, marking a shift from defense and containment toward asserting state authority and decisive action-paving the way for a new phase in which Khartoum aspires to a different future built on stability and reconstruction, aligned with citizens' real needs.

An Important Conclusion

Whatever the case, Lieutenant General Shams El-Din Kabashi's visit to the South Belt area represents a composite political and security message: reassurance to citizens, firmness toward lawbreakers, and a practical declaration of the state's return to a geography long neglected.

Between clearing informal settlements, restoring security, and pledging reconstruction, the most difficult equation remains achieving a balance between state authority and citizens' rights-a test that Khartoum appears poised to confront in the post-war phase.