T20 WC: Jansen Picks 4-22 As South Africa Annihilate India By 76 Runs In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Janse picked 4-22 as South Africa produced a ruthless bowling display to thrash India by 76 runs in their Super Eights clash of the Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The defeat coming in front of 90,954 fans in a sea of blue was India's first loss in an ICC event since the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue

After being reduced to 20/3 inside four overs on a slow black soil pitch, the Proteas staged a remarkable recovery through David Miller and Dewald Brevis. Miller struck a fluent 63 off 35 balls, while Brevis made 45 - their 97-run partnership steadying the innings before Tristan Stubbs smashed 44 not out to lift South Africa to 187/7.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout for India with 3-15, supported by Arshdeep Singh's 2-28, but the rest of the attack struggled to contain the Proteas counterattack. India's chase never gained momentum, as they slumped to 51/5. Shivam Dube offered resistance with 42, but the asking rate spiralled beyond reach as India were bundled out for 111 in 18.5 overs.

Apart from Jansen taking 4-22, Keshav Maharaj claimed 3-24, and Corbin Bosch chipped in with two wickets while captain Aiden Markram had one scalp in the opening over. South Africa's emphatic victory was built on tactical discipline and execution - their bowlers varied pace smartly, exploited dimensions of the ground, and never allowed India's batters to settle.

For India, the result was a reality check, exposing frailties in their batting line-up and leaving the defending champions to win their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies to stay in contention for semi-finals, especially with their net run rate now at -3.8.

India were on the backfoot from the word when Ishan Kishan attempted a wild slog against Aiden Markram, and top-edge was caught by cover, as South Africa's match-up plan worked well. Marco Jansen then accounted for a waltzing Tilak Varma with extra bounce, as the left-handed batter also burnt a review.

Abhishek Sharma briefly counter-attacked with a ramp shot for six and a drive for four off Kagiso Rabada to get off the mark after bagging three ducks. But his innings ended at 15 when Jansen's knuckle ball deceived him and top-edge was caught by mid-wicket running to his right and avoided a collision with mid-on.

Markram rotated his bowlers smartly, ensuring India's batters never settled into rhythm. India promoted Washington Sundar to stabilise the innings, but the move backfired as all he could do was to give an outside edge behind off Corbin Bosch.

In his next over, Bosch struck again when Suryakumar Yadav miscued a whip to short mid-wicket, leaving India in tatters at 51/5 in 9.1 overs. The asking rate climbed steadily, as Ngidi's variations further tightened the screws, leaving Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya struggling for momentum.

That pressure got to Pandya, when he aimed to break free off Maharaj, but was caught by long-off. India continued to slide quickly when Maharaj had Rinku Singh holing out to long-on for a two-ball duck, while Arshdeep Singh was dismissed via a hop and grab catch by long-on. Dube's late flourish with a few towering hits proved to be inconsequential, as South Africa had already sealed the contest in their favour.

Brief Scores: South Africa 187/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 63, Dewald Brevis 45; Jasprit Bumrah 3-15, Arshdeep Singh 2-28) against India 111 all out in 18.5 overs (Shivam Dube 42, Hardik Pandya 18; Marco Jansen 4-22, Keshav Maharaj 3-24) by 76 runs