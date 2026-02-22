Aaditya Thackeray Seeks Week-Long Halt On Construction Amid Mumbai Smog

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to impose an immediate week-long halt on private construction activities, citing worsening air quality and what he described as Mumbai being "engulfed in terrible smog".

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Thackeray raised concerns over deteriorating environmental conditions and ongoing urban development projects, calling for urgent measures to protect public health.

The letter, dated February 22, reflects growing friction between the opposition and the civic body over environmental management and the city's rapid infrastructure expansion.

Thackeray stated that Mumbai had been experiencing "obnoxious levels of pollution" over the past three days and warned that declining air quality could adversely impact the city's reputation as a destination for investment and tourism.

He demanded the immediate implementation of a seven-day moratorium on private construction activities across the city, along with a ward-wise construction schedule aligned with real-time air quality data to minimise environmental impact.

The former Maharashtra Environment Minister also criticised the BMC's reported plan to fell around 45,000 mangroves, highlighting what he described as a contradiction between environmental commitments and development decisions.

“The compensatory afforestation plan is unacceptable if trees are planted far away instead of preserving Mumbai's natural ecosystem,” Thackeray said, suggesting that alternative engineering solutions such as underground construction or modified infrastructure design could help preserve mangrove cover.

Thackeray also raised objections to proposed redevelopment and land use changes at key public sites, including Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Back Garden in Colaba.

Referring to the proposal for an underground parking facility at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, he questioned the need for public expenditure on the project and said that any redevelopment should be undertaken with due regard for heritage and public access.

Regarding Back Garden in Colaba, he alleged that civic authorities were acting under external pressure and called for preserving playgrounds as open public spaces rather than converting them into controlled or commercialised facilities.

He also demanded a city-wide audit of playgrounds that have been altered or redeveloped, alleging that such changes could undermine public access and environmental sustainability.

Thackeray urged the Municipal Commissioner to prioritise public health and environmental protection while taking decisions related to construction and urban development.

His remarks come at a time when Mumbai continues to face air quality challenges and infrastructure expansion, and ahead of the upcoming civic body elections in the city.