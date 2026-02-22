Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Russian Minister Of Agriculture
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed met on Sunday with Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation HE Oksana Lut, who is visiting the country.
The meeting reviewed the existing cooperation relations between the two countries and discussed ways to support and develop them in various fields, particularly in the areas of trade and investment development and food security.
