Hamas Accepts Peacekeepers in Gaza, Demands No Interference
(MENAFN) Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told a news agency on Friday that the group is willing to accept international peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip, provided they do not interfere in the territory’s “internal affairs.”
"Our position on international forces is clear: we want peacekeeping forces that monitor the ceasefire, ensure its implementation, and act as a buffer between the occupation army and our people in the Gaza Strip, without interfering in Gaza's internal affairs," Qassem said.
Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, has agreed to serve as deputy commander for a proposed International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, while Morocco has also pledged troops, according to the ISF’s American chief, Major General Jasper Jeffers. At the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Jeffers confirmed the commitments.
Indonesia has stated it could deploy up to 8,000 soldiers if the force is formally established, which aims for a total strength of 20,000 troops, alongside a new police component. Other countries agreeing to contribute include Albania, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Morocco—the first Arab nation to commit personnel.
Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be no reconstruction of Gaza until Hamas is disarmed. The first meeting of the “Board of Peace,” convened in Washington, brought together around two dozen world leaders and senior officials following a ceasefire negotiated in October by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to halt two years of conflict.
President Donald Trump is expected to present pledges exceeding $5 billion for rebuilding Gaza, where the majority of buildings remain in ruins. He has also proposed developing resort areas in the territory.
