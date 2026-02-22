Power Outages Hit Six Ukrainian Regions Following New Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Where the security situation allows, emergency restoration work has already begun. Energy workers are doing everything possible to bring the equipment damaged by the enemy back online as quickly as possible," the company said.

Due to the aftermath of previous massive attacks, most Ukrainian regions are implementing measures to limit electricity consumption: power restriction schedules for industry and hourly outages for all categories of consumers.

In the regions affected by these schedules, careful energy use remains essential. Ukrenergo urges consumers to limit the use of high-power devices, avoid running multiple appliances simultaneously, and, if possible, move energy-intensive processes to nighttime hours – after 23:00.

Overnight on February 22, Russian forces launched a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure using attack drones and air- and ground-launched missiles. Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 33 missiles and 274 enemy drones of various types.