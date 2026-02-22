Is Telangana An ATM For Gandhis? BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy's Offer

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash slammed Telangana Chief Minsiter Revanth Reddy for allegedly offering Rs 1000 crore for "financial requirements of the Gandhi family." Subhash took to social media platform X to share a purported video of Reddy in which the Chief Minister is heard saying, "People of Telangana can offer Rs 1000 crore if the Gandhi family has financial requirements.' The BJP leader accused Reddy of offering Telangana's public money to the Gandhi family, while alleging that the State serves as an "ATM for 10 Janpath," the residence of the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi.

'ATM for 10 Janpath?'

"Shocking statement by CM Revanth Reddy! While Telangana's youth await DSC notifications and farmers struggle for Rythu Bharosa, the CM boasts about mobilising Rs 1,000 crore for the "financial requirements" of the Gandhi family. Is Telangana's hard-earned revenue meant for public welfare or for serving a single dynasty in Delhi? For Congress, is Telangana a state to develop or merely an ATM for 10 Janpath? People deserve a government that prioritises their needs, not the high command's," the BJP leader wrote.

BJP IT Head Slams CM's Remarks

The BJP's IT department in charge, Amit Malviya, also slammed Reddy and Congress over his remarks. On similar lines as NV Subhash, Malviya wrote on X, "Shocking statement by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy! At a time when Telangana's youth are waiting for DSC notifications and farmers are struggling for Rythu Bharosa, the Chief Minister boasts about mobilising Rs 1,000 crore for the 'financial requirements' of the Gandhi family. Not too long ago, the Telangana CM had claimed that he had no money for loan repayment and infrastructure. Is Telangana's hard-earned revenue meant for public welfare or for serving a single dynasty in Delhi? For the Congress, is Telangana a state to develop, or merely an ATM for 10 Janpath? The people of Telangana deserve a government that prioritises their aspirations, livelihoods and future, not the demands of a high command." (ANI)

