Aakash Institute Launches Specialized Academic Programs for WBCHSE Students
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, February 21, 2026: Aakash Institute today announced the launch of its Specialized Academic Programs designed specifically for students of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The initiative is aimed at helping students adapt to the evolving academic structure under the new semester-based system while simultaneously preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET and WBJEE.
The program was conceptualized following extensive feedback from students and parents seeking structured academic support to navigate the newly introduced four-semester framework. Mr. Tilak Raj Khemka, Director, Aakash Institute, spearheaded the initiative to create a learning ecosystem tailored to the academic and competitive needs of WBCHSE students.
With over 37 years of academic excellence, Aakash Institute’s program is structured to help students strengthen conceptual understanding and examination readiness across both board and entrance examinations.
Addressing the Semester System Transition
Under the revised WBCHSE framework, students progress through four semesters featuring varied assessment patterns:
Odd Semesters (I & III): Objective-based assessments focusing on MCQs and analytical thinking
Even Semesters (II & IV): Descriptive evaluations emphasizing conceptual depth and expression
Curriculum Alignment with WBCHSE
The program has been carefully mapped to the official WBCHSE syllabus, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all prescribed topics and concepts. This structured alignment enables students to focus on academic mastery while pursuing parallel preparation for competitive examinations such as NEET.
Early Completion Strategy for Enhanced Readiness
A key highlight of the initiative is its early syllabus completion model for Class 12 students. By completing the Semester IV curriculum ahead of the February examination schedule, the program provides students with extended revision time, structured mock testing and practice sessions, greater confidence and reduced exam stress, and dedicated preparation time for competitive exams such as NEET and WBJEE.
