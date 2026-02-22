403
Japan’s Iwate Reports Avian Influenza Outbreak
(MENAFN) Authorities in Japan's Iwate Prefecture have confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak at a poultry farm, marking the region's first case this season, local media reported Saturday.
The affected farm, located in the town of Kanegasaki, alerted a livestock hygiene service center Friday morning after staff observed an abnormal spike in bird deaths, media reported, citing local authorities.
Initial rapid testing returned positive results, which were subsequently verified through genetic analysis, confirming the presence of the virus.
In response, approximately 560,000 egg-laying hens at the facility are set to be culled in a bid to contain the outbreak and prevent wider transmission.
The Kanegasaki case marks the 20th confirmed avian influenza outbreak at a poultry farm across Japan this season — a figure that underscores the mounting pressure on the country's agricultural authorities as the virus continues its spread through the nation's poultry industry.
No human infections have been reported in connection with the outbreak.
