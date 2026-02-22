Volunteers From Across UAE Called Upon To Help Pack Food Parcels For Gaza

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 6:30 PM



By: WAM



Volunteers have been called to help pack food parcels to support the people of Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, at an event to be held on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The humanitarian effort will be conducted by charitable organisations and entities as a part of the 'Humaid Air Bridge' initiative, at Al Bait Metwahid Hall in Ajman.

The initiative aims to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to affected families and reinforces the UAE's message of extending support to those in need around the world.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, had directed the launch of a humanitarian air bridge to provide relief to the Gaza Strip in conjunction with the holy month, under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering amid the current circumstances.

The air bridge is transporting a range of relief supplies, including food parcels, medical items, and essential supplies for children and women, in addition to other urgent basic needs, contributing to supporting affected families and meeting their living requirements during Ramadan.

The launch of the air bridge comes with the participation of several charitable organisations in Ajman, namely the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, the International Charity Organisation, the Emirates Red Crescent, Al Ihsan Charity Association and Al Etihad Charity Foundation. These entities will oversee the preparation of aid and coordinate shipping and delivery operations to ensure its swift arrival to beneficiaries.



