403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Virginia Prosecutor Gets Removed Hours After Appointment
(MENAFN) A senior official at the United States Department of Justice confirmed that a prominent federal prosecutor in the US state of Virginia was dismissed shortly after being selected by a panel of judges.
The decision marks the latest episode in ongoing disputes over how federal prosecutors are appointed. The administration of Donald Trump has faced criticism for attempting to sidestep traditional nomination procedures outlined in the Constitution, which require Senate confirmation. Critics say the strategy involves installing temporary appointees and then attempting to extend their tenure once their interim terms conclude—an approach some judges have ruled unlawful.
In a message posted on X, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer, announced Friday that James Hundley had been removed from his role as interim US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Hundley had only just been appointed earlier that day by federal judges.
Blanche referenced reporting that indicated Hundley’s appointment followed the resignation of Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s prior pick for the position. Halligan stepped down earlier this year after a court determined her appointment did not comply with legal requirements.
“Here we go again. EDVA judges do not pick our US Attorney. POTUS (the president) does. James Hundley, you’re fired!” wrote Blanche.
According to reports, Halligan had prepared indictments targeting former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both widely viewed as political adversaries of Trump, though those efforts did not advance significantly.
In a related case, Donald T. Kinsella—who had been designated by federal judges to succeed John A. Sarcone as US attorney for the Northern District of New York—was also removed by the White House just hours after taking the position.
The decision marks the latest episode in ongoing disputes over how federal prosecutors are appointed. The administration of Donald Trump has faced criticism for attempting to sidestep traditional nomination procedures outlined in the Constitution, which require Senate confirmation. Critics say the strategy involves installing temporary appointees and then attempting to extend their tenure once their interim terms conclude—an approach some judges have ruled unlawful.
In a message posted on X, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer, announced Friday that James Hundley had been removed from his role as interim US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Hundley had only just been appointed earlier that day by federal judges.
Blanche referenced reporting that indicated Hundley’s appointment followed the resignation of Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s prior pick for the position. Halligan stepped down earlier this year after a court determined her appointment did not comply with legal requirements.
“Here we go again. EDVA judges do not pick our US Attorney. POTUS (the president) does. James Hundley, you’re fired!” wrote Blanche.
According to reports, Halligan had prepared indictments targeting former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both widely viewed as political adversaries of Trump, though those efforts did not advance significantly.
In a related case, Donald T. Kinsella—who had been designated by federal judges to succeed John A. Sarcone as US attorney for the Northern District of New York—was also removed by the White House just hours after taking the position.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment