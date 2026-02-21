Sandstorms Worsen Air Quality In Beijing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: Beijing Municipality has been hit by strong winds and sandstorms since Saturday afternoon, causing air pollution.

The PM10 concentration levels surged, with the city average reaching a light pollution level of 175 micrograms per cubic meter by 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the meteorological authorities of the city.

The peak is expected to exceed 500 micrograms per cubic meter late Saturday, reaching a level of severe pollution.

Authorities have temporarily closed certain outdoor scenic spots and suspended some Chinese New Year activities from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning due to a yellow warning for strong winds and a blue warning for sandstorms currently in effect in the city.

China is enjoying a nine-day holiday for the Chinese New Year celebration.

Winds are expected to weaken in Beijing on Monday, the last day of the holiday, the weather forecast said.

According to the China Meteorological Administration on Friday, multiple northern regions are expected to experience strong winds and sandstorms from Friday to Sunday, with a Level-IV emergency response for major meteorological disasters activated.

Affected by the strong winds, passenger ferries on the provincial route between Liaoning and Shandong were suspended from 1250 p.m. Saturday. Services are expected to resume gradually on Sunday, according to the local maritime authorities.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. The emergency response system also has four tiers, with Level I being the most severe.