Kaspersky Study: 70% UAE Firms Plan AI-Driven Socs

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)AI in security operations is rapidly changing how organizations detect and respond to threats. A global Kaspersky study indicates near-universal intent to integrate AI into SOCs, yet organizations still confront data quality issues, talent shortages and mounting costs. In the UAE, 70% of firms say they will probably adopt AI-driven SOCs, while concerns about data, skills and integration underscore the gap between ambition and execution. This editorial offers context on what to watch as AI becomes a core SOC capability and how to approach implementation responsibly.



99% of respondents plan to incorporate AI into their security operations.

In the UAE, 70% say they will probably adopt AI in SOCs, with 30% stating they will definitely do so.

Top use cases: automated analysis for threat detection (58%), and automated incident response (46%). Major challenges include data quality, shortage of AI experts, new AI-related threats, and high costs.

AI adoption in security operations is advancing, but the move from experimentation to real SOC impact remains challenging. Talent shortages and evolving AI threats complicate deployment. As providers roll out AI-powered features, organizations should couple technology with data governance and skilled teams to unlock meaningful improvements in threat detection and response.



Progress on data quality and availability for AI training and deployment.

Adoption of AI-powered features across SOC tools and platforms.

Investment in AI talent and integration of SOC processes with AI capabilities. Updates to Kaspersky's AI-powered offerings and threat intelligence capabilities.

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company/PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

February 20, 2026

Almost all companies planning to establish a Security Operations Center (SOC) regard artificial intelligence (AI) as a must-have component. However, despite high expectations, organizations face significant challenges in deploying and operationalizing AI effectively. These include a lack of high-quality training data, a shortage of AI-skilled personnel, substantial integration costs and emerging AI-related threats.

To explore how companies build and maintain processes in SOCs, Kaspersky conducted a comprehensive global study which highlights, among other things, priorities, expectations and challenges associated with leveraging AI to elevate SOC performance[1]. The findings reveal that an overwhelming 99% of respondents plan to incorporate AI into their security operations. Among them, nearly three quarters (70%) in the UAE say they will probably do so and nearly a third (30%) state they will definitely do so. This underscores the widespread perception of AI as a vital driver for enhancing threat detection, accelerating investigation processes and boosting overall SOC efficiency.

When it comes to practical use cases, organizations in the UAE primarily expect AI to strengthen threat detection capabilities through automated analysis of data to identify anomalies and suspicious activities (58%) and to facilitate response automation, enabling rapid execution of predefined incident response scenarios (46%). These expectations align closely with the top motivations driving AI adoption in SOCs: improving overall threat detection effectiveness (46%), automating routine tasks (39%) and increasing accuracy while reducing false positives (52%). Large enterprises consistently report broader and more ambitious plans for applying AI across multiple SOC functions.

However, a clear execution gap appears when it comes to AI implementation, characterized by several critical and widespread challenges. Foremost is the lack of high-quality training data, a barrier cited by 32% of organizations in the UAE as a fundamental obstacle that hampers the accuracy and relevance of AI models. This issue is further compounded by other critical concerns: a shortage of qualified AI experts within internal team (43%), the emergence of new threats and vulnerabilities related to AI usage (27%) and the high costs associated with developing and maintaining AI-driven solutions (32%). Together, these factors create a barrier that prevents organizations from turning their AI strategy into operational success, underscoring the necessity for a structured and well-supported approach.

The survey was conducted by Kaspersky's internal market research center and involved senior IT security professionals, managers, and directors from organizations with 500 or more employees, and focused on companies that do not yet have a Security Operations Center (SOC) but plan to establish one in the near future. The respondents in this study come from 16 countries, including Germany, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia.

