Nasa Chief Rules Out March Launch Of Moon Mission Over Technical Issues

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) NASA chief Jared Isaacman on Saturday (February 21) ruled out a March launch for Artemis 2, the first crewed flyby mission to the Moon in more than 50 years, citing technical issues.

Workers detected a problem with helium flow to the massive SLS rocket that will "take the March launch window out of consideration," Issacman said in a post on X.

