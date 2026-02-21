403
Nasa Chief Rules Out March Launch Of Moon Mission Over Technical Issues
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) NASA chief Jared Isaacman on Saturday (February 21) ruled out a March launch for Artemis 2, the first crewed flyby mission to the Moon in more than 50 years, citing technical issues.
Workers detected a problem with helium flow to the massive SLS rocket that will "take the March launch window out of consideration," Issacman said in a post on X.
