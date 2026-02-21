Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nasa Chief Rules Out March Launch Of Moon Mission Over Technical Issues

2026-02-21 02:20:08
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) NASA chief Jared Isaacman on Saturday (February 21) ruled out a March launch for Artemis 2, the first crewed flyby mission to the Moon in more than 50 years, citing technical issues.

Workers detected a problem with helium flow to the massive SLS rocket that will "take the March launch window out of consideration," Issacman said in a post on X.

  • US soliciting new bids for Moon mission amid SpaceX delays: NASA chief
  • SpaceX launches Starship megarocket on successful test flight
  Nasa says on track to send astronauts around the Moon in 2026

Khaleej Times

