Jaat Mahasangh, BKS Condemn Youth Congress Protest At AI Summit

All Jaat Mahasangh, Bharatiya Krishak Samaj (BKS) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Saturday strongly condemned the Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit, calling it an act that harmed the nation's dignity and image on the global stage. In separate statements and letters, the organisations criticised the Congress party for staging the protest during an international event attended by foreign representatives and said any political differences should have been raised in Parliament.

Organisations slam 'disgraceful' protest

All Jaat Mahasangh passes resolution

The All Jaat Mahasangh condemned the protest, stating that the Congress party had no right to compromise the nation's self-respect. The organisation said members of the Jat community criticised the protest and passed a resolution condemning the Congress, adding that any differences should have been raised in Parliament rather than during an international event attended by foreign representatives.

In a letter, the All Jaat Mahasangh said, "The Jat community condemned this action of the Congress party. Mr. Naveen Dhankhar stated that the Congress party has no right to compromise the nation's self-respect. Similarly, Mr. Rakesh Mathur, representing Karala, Majri village, said that if the Congress party had any issues or differences of opinion, they should have discussed them in Parliament." "This protest, in the presence of representatives from various countries, demonstrates that the Congress party has no love for the country and will stoop to any level of depravity in its pursuit of power. The entire Jat community passed a resolution condemning the Congress party..," the letter reads.

BKS alleges conspiracy to defame India

Bharatiya Krishak Samaj (BKS) also condemned the Youth Congress protest, calling it a disgrace to the nation. In a statement, BKS alleged that the protest was an attempt to defame the country globally and accused the Congress of conspiring to create unrest. "National President of Bharatiya Krishak Samaj, Krishna Bir Chaudhary, said that the naked hooliganism committed by the Youth Congress at the AI Summit is a disgrace to the nation and a conspiracy to defame the country globally. Congress, in collaboration with international anti-India forces, is conspiring to spread anarchy in the country. While opposing Modi, Congress is now preparing to set the country on fire," the statement said.

They also called on central government agencies to take strict action against those involved, stating that the summit was aimed at showcasing India's technological progress on the world stage. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organized the AI Summit to bring India to the world stage, in which the youth of the country are showcasing their technical prowess and bringing glory to India in the world. Congress is attempting to incite large-scale riots in the country. In the national interest, central government agencies should take strict action against those perpetrating such anti-national conspiracies," the statement furher said.

Protest details and arrests

This comes after, on Friday, Youth Congress workers carried out a "shirtless" protest inside the venue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised" and alleging that the country's identity had been traded at the AI event. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The Patiala House Court rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers and sent the accused to police custody for five days. The arrested accused, who have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav. (ANI)

