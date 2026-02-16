Arjun Ram Meghwal To Lead Talks On Access To Justice At Srinagar Workshop Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead discussions on strengthening access to justice through technology-enabled legal services at a workshop being organised in Srinagar on Tuesday, an official said.

The Department of Justice is organising the Regional Event-cum-Workshop of 2026 under the Tele-Law initiative of Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA), said a statement.

DISHA is a Central Sector Scheme which is being implemented by the Department of Justice under the Access to Justice division, Ministry of Law and Justice, said a statement.

The workshop will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) as part of the Department's efforts to strengthen access to justice through technology-enabled legal services, said the statement.

The event will commence with the mass singing of the National Song of India,“Vande Mataram”, to mark 150 years of the National Song, which is to celebrate its spirit and unique role in the history of India, it said.

The event will also highlight the key outreach and implementation channels of the 'DISHA Scheme' of the Department of Justice (DoJ), aimed at strengthening legal literacy and access to justice nationwide.

One of the event segments,“DISHA Yojana ke Aayaam: Sugam evam Sulabh Nyaya tak Pahuch”, will showcase the scheme's initiatives in promoting legal awareness through community outreach programmes, digital campaigns, and partnerships with educational institutions and civil society organisations, said the statement.

It will also highlight the special focus on reaching marginalised and vulnerable communities through simplified and technology-enabled platforms.

The event will also showcase the presence and work of the DISHA Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. In the segment titled“DISHA in J&K: Ek Jhalak”, the initiatives of the scheme in promoting legal awareness and improving access to justice in the Union Territory will be highlighted, said the official statement.

One of the highlights of the event will be the felicitation of achievers associated with the DISHA Scheme of the Department of Justice (DoJ), recognising their significant contributions to promoting legal literacy and improving access to justice, said the statement.

The ceremony will honour individuals and institutions who have advanced the objectives of the scheme through dedicated outreach and community engagement efforts.

The event will include the release of DISHA's annual e-calendar, which will serve as a structured roadmap of the Department of Justice's key activities, campaigns, and awareness programmes throughout the year.

The event will be attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court's Chief Justice Arun Palli and nearly 800 other participants.